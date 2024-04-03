Abia Govt To Introduce Contributory Pension Scheme For Civil Servants

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government in a bid to improve workers’ welfare says it has concluded plans to introduce “Contributory Pension Scheme” for Civil Servants.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by the State Governor, Dr Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu emphasized the advanced preparations made, indicating an imminent transition to the new system, stating that , “Plans have progressed significantly, and we will soon commence the transition to a contributory pension scheme.”

The Commissioner informed that the state government through the Ministry of Finance, has set up a specialized “Help Desk” to handle any potential issues or discrepancies arising from recent pension payments.

According to him, this initiative is geared towards facilitating a smooth and accurate process, ensuring the welfare of pensioners is safeguarded.

The information boss highlighted that in the light of the recent successful pension payments to retirees, Governor Alex Otti has directed that pensioners will now receive their dues on the 28th of every month, aligning with the payment schedule of civil servants in the state.

He further stated that pensioners will now receive their full monthly pensions moving forward.

The Commissioner, while emphasizing the State Government’s commitment to infrastructural development, revealed that Governor Otti has authorized the reconstruction of the 3.5-kilometer Ekeakpara road, stretching from Osisioma junction to Ekeakpara market.

He stated that the road reconstruction would utilize Cement Pavement Technology along with a concrete drainage system, enhancing the road’s infrastructure and ensuring its long-term durability.