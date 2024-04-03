Manchester United Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Chelsea Clash

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Red Devils will be without two of their key players, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, who have both picked up muscle injuries and are expected to be out of action for a month.

Martinez, who has endured an injury-ravaged season picked up a calf injury in training this week.

Lindelof suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Both players will miss five Premier League games as well as the FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry.

Manchester United are already without Luke Shaw and Tyrrell Malacia due to injury and Ten Hag will be frustrated with the injury news as they approach the business end of the season.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth.