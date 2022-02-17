Russia/Ukraine Face-off: US Soldiers Arrive Poland As Blinken Seeks Allies’ Support

On Thursday, the United States Secretary of States, Anthony Blinken, revealed that he is making last minute efforts to convince other countries to stand up against Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine.

The US has already expressed its readiness to confront Russia by airlifting several soldiers to Poland, on Wednesday.

Voice of America reported that they disembarked from a C-17 Globemaster plane.

In a tweet on Thursday, Blinken stated that he spoke with the Canadian and Qatari governments (its allies) on why they need to support US moves.

“Spoke with Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ today about the crisis Moscow has precipitated and the urgent need for Russia to deescalate tensions. I also thanked Qatar for continued assistance with Afghanistan diplomacy, ” he tweeted.

Tensions are high in Europe but Russia maintains that Western powers led by US are interested in politically dominating the region.

The Russian government had said that it would not allow such to happen.