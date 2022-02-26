Russia-Ukraine War: Abramovich Bows To Pressure, Hands Over Control Of Chelsea To Charity Trust

Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea has handed the control of the club to a charity trust, the club has announced.

This is coming as a result of the calls from British Parliament to block him from owning the club due to his link to Vladimir Putin.

Russia troops had on Tuesday crossed boarder to Ukraine and carried out a military invasion on Thursday.

Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that the Russian-Israeli billionaire should have his assets seized

The billionaire has also been reportedly banned from entering Britain.

He said on Saturday that, “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”