Sacked Abia Labour Party Federal Lawmaker Heads To Appeal Court

The sacked Abia federal lawmaker Hon Amobi Ogah representing Isiukwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency has rejected the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia that removed him from office.

Ogah while reacting to the sacking in a statement he personally signed said that the Judge cannot announce a result presented by the petitioner contrary to what was presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He expressed surprised that despite calling a lone witness and dumping several strange results sheet before the Tribunal, members of the panel recognized same and disregarded original copies of the result sheet produced from INEC.

Ogah wondered why a serving minister of the Federal Republic will still be making frantic efforts to unseat a serving federal lawmaker.

According to Ogah, “My opponent, whom I know, did not win the election and the judge cannot announce a result presented by the petitioner as concrete against the result presented by INEC. With the benefit of hindsight, this bizarre outcome is not totally strange as we had seen tendencies of clear compromise by the panel who discarded all known principles governing election adjudication and enunciated their own principles.

“Indeed, manifestation of it was large at the adoption of final addresses wherein the current Attorney General of the Federation- Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) made comments suggesting underhand dealings with the Chairman of the Panel.

“I want to use this medium to call on my constituents who voted me, knowing my capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to them, to be calm law and abiding as I appeal the judgment delivered by the Tribunal.

“For the records, I scored a total of 11,769 votes against my Opponent whom the commission said scored a total of 8,752 votes. It is very bizarre that despite calling a lone witness and dumping several strange result sheets before the Tribunal, the members of the panel recognized same and disregarded original copies of the result sheets produced from proper custody.

“Let me be clear that I am rejecting the Tribunal’s ruling and will appeal the obvious miscarriage of justice, fairness and objectivity.

“Just to let the public know that the constituency I represent in the House of Representatives is fully on ground to cater for her people and no amount of distraction will make me lose focus to delivering promises made to my people.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Election Petition Tribunal Sitting in Umuahia had on Wednesday declared Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha winner of the Election in Isukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.