Sanwo-Olu Appoints Former Aide As Executive Secretary Of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade as the Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.

Advertisement

Agbaje-Okunade was the immediate past Senior Special Assistant for Development Partnerships and Economic Planning to the governor.

Her appointment, which takes effect Tuesday, was conveyed to her via a letter of appointment signed on behalf of the governor by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office (PSO), Sunkanmi Oyegbola.

The governor, in the letter, urged Agbaje-Okunade to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her.

Agbaje-Okunade earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from University of Westminster, a postgraduate degree in International Relations and Democratic Politics, and professional certificate in Government from Harvard Extension School.

She has other professional certifications in Scholarly Research from Transcontinental University, Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies from the University of Cambridge, and Policy and Strategic Studies from NIPPS, among other prestigious institutions.

Advertisement

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy is a one-year fellowship programme initiated by Sanwo-Olu. It is a leadership and mentorship programme which intends to develop leaders for public service and governance in Africa.

The academy which was officially launched in February this year, was initiated to immortalise the name of the first civilian governor of the state, Lateef Kayode Jakande, who was governor from 1979-1983. Jakande died in February 2021.

“We established the Lateef Jakande Academy to fulfil two visions: the first is a vision to institutionalize the public sector leadership pipeline in Lagos State, and the second is our vision to immortalise the name of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who passed away in February 2021. Leadership is crucial at all levels within the society.

“Our Goal is to provide a platform that will give invaluable exposure, purposeful leadership preparation that will positively impact our youth to cultivate a shared vision that will lead to active citizenship and nation building. At Lagos State we are building leaders today for a greater tomorrow,” Sanwo-Olu had said at the launch.