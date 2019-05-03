IPOB Orders Sit At Home To Honour Members Killed During 2019 Elections

Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a sit-at-home order to remember its member who were killed during the concluded 2019 general elections.

The sit at home which will hold May 30th, will also honour those who have been killed as a result of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist and Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, on Thursday, the group directed its supporters across the country and particularly in the south-east to stay indoors on that day in honour of late Biafra warriors and supporters.

IPOB said, “We shall also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died at the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembers.

“We are calling on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi … and other states in Yorubaland to join the great family of IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit at home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully even during the recently concluded fraudulent 2019 general elections.

“This year’s remembrance and Sit-At-Home order will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state-sponsored killings going on now in the contraption called Nigeria.”

Powerful said there will be no form of movement across Biafraland on that fateful day.

“Biafraland will be in total lockdown. Middle Belt and Yorubaland brethren are advised to join this historic sit at home order to honour the memory of all that died unjustly in Nigeria,” he added.

“Churches, Mosques, Synagogues and Temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of the 29th of May for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence and sponsored killings.

“30th of May is now an annual remembrance event initiated by IPOB worldwide to honour our fallen Biafran soldiers without whom this generation of Biafrans would not have existed. We owe our heroes and heroines of the class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honour them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them as long as this world exist.”