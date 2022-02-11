SCID Takes Over Investigation Into OAU Student’s Death

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police has taken over investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a part two student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun.

The late student , who resided in one of the private hostels , BVER, fell into the septic tank of the hostel through an opening that was allegedly not properly covered.

The female student was eventually brought out by rescuers and she was confirmed dead at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the unfortunate incident, which occurred on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, saddened the university management.

He also described it as tragic, devastating, unfortunate and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the owner of the private hostel, BVER, where the incident occurred has been issued a query by the university management and his response is being awaited.

It must be noted that all the hostels in the students village are privately owned and they are not under the control of the University.

The university management presently has only oversight functions on the private hostels.