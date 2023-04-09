Scores Burnt Beyond Recognition In Enugu Auto-crash

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many passengers were Saturday night burnt beyond recognition when a Mercedes Benz tipper with registration number AAA 285 XR and an 18-seater commuter bus belonging to Enugu South Mass Transit with registration number NKE 622 XA had head-on collusion. The accident occured along Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway, by Ituku in Awgu LGA of Enugu State.

Our correspondent gathered that the tipper, loaded with bags of cement, was plying against traffic when it collided with the bus loaded with passengers and coming from Aba, Abia State.

Both vehicles burst up in flames and all the occupants burnt beyond recognition, except the driver of the tipper, who was found alive and is currently admitted in the hospital, an eyewitness told THE WHISTLER.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Enugu State, CP Ahmed Ammani, while bemoaning the incident, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and also consoled their families, friends and loved ones.

The CP therefore ordered full-scale investigations into the incident, including evacuating the remains and obtaining the exact identities of the deceased victims and their relatives, as well as coming up with actionable report, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a release.

The CP, in the statement, cautioned motorists against disobeying road traffic rules, ‘reiterating that the only way to safety on the road is to exercise caution, patience and obey all road traffic rules and regulations’.