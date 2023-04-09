EFCC Not Recruiting, Says Commission

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it has not advertised any staff recruiting and warned the public to beware of fraudsters sending out fake recruitment notice using the commission’s website address.

According to the Commission, the fraudsters use the fake website to invite unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through the dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April 2023

In a statement released on Saturday by the anti-graft agency, it observed that the fraudsters went as far as providing a link on how to apply.

The fraudsters also urged members of the public to share the message on WhatsApp groups.

The statement said, “The Commission wishes to notify the public that it is currently not recruiting. Any information to the contrary circulating in social media is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

“It would be recalled that many have been arrested and prosecuted for such malicious and fraudulent activities. The Commission would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book.

“Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng.”