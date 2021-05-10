S’Court Judgement: Makinde Agrees To Pay Sacked LG Officials

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said on Monday that he would abide by the Supreme Court order to pay salaries and allowances of the elected local government officials he sacked on May 29, 2019.

The governor said this on Monday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi administration conducted council elections which was won by members of his party only.

Immediately after his inauguration as governor in 2019, Makinde announced the dissolution of the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors.

The dissolved officials headed to court and won, Makinde appealed the judgment and the Court of Appeal in Ibadan rules in his favour.

But this was reversed by the Supreme Court in its judgement on Friday.

The apex court ruled in favour of the dissolved LG officials and ordered the governor to pay them all their salaries and allowances and other entitlements from May 2019 to March 2022 despite that their tenure will expire on May 12, 2021.

The statement read: “We are on the same page with the Supreme Court of the land on the ruling which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved local governments.

“The apex court in its decision rejected the dissolution, affirmed that the tenure of the council chairmen had lapsed, while also asking that the state pay salaries and allowances due to them till the end of their tenure.

“The court also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest August 7, 2021.

“A similar decision was given against the Government of Katsina State, with the same cost of N20 million awarded against it.

“As far as we are concerned, the Supreme Court, by that judgment, made a policy decision, being a policy court. It was apparently sending a message to states in its attempt to protect elected local governments councils.

“Recall that the state government had long before the ruling of the Supreme Court offered to pay the salaries and allowances of the dissolved local government chairmen. The said council chairmen scuttled the bid at the time because they came up with absolute terms, insisting that they must return to the councils with all their aides.

“The government of Oyo State has full respect for the judiciary and the Supreme Court of the land and as a believer in the rule of law, the state will comply with the order to pay the salaries of dissolved local government chairmen.”