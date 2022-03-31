Self-Defence Is Constitutional–Ortom Charges Benue People Against Invading Herders

Following renewed attacks on Benue communities, the state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Thursday, reiterated his call on the people of the state to defend themselves against forces bent on taking over their land.

He gave the charge at Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of the state at the burial of the Second Republic speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Akaai Chaha.

Ortom lamented how Fulani herdsmen in the past few days carried out coordinated attacks in some local governments of the state, and called on the people to defend themselves. He said such defence ‘is backed by the Bible and constitution’.

He added, “Self-defence is recognised by the constitution and its legal.”

Governor Ortom said his government was doing everything necessary to secure the people and the land, saying it was the reason why the Community Volunteer Guards was formed to complement conventional security agencies ‘who have been completely overwhelmed’.

The governor thanked the chairmen of Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs ‘for working closely with the traditional rulers and the people to ensure that relative peace returns to the area’, stressing that his government would give them backing.

Governor Ortom described the deceased as a father, ‘not just to his biological children but to many who received his teachings’.

He attributed his successful political career to the counsel of the former speaker of the House of Representatives.

Present at the burial included the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; the senator representing Benue North East, Dr Gabriel Suswam; Tor Jechira, Chief Clement Uganden; the state chief judge, Justice Aondover Kakaan, and the speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Engineer Titus Uba.