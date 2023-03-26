Sen. Ubah Rewards Constituents For Re-Electiing Him Despite ‘Tsunami Of Obidient Movement’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South senatorial district, weekend, gifted motorcycles, tricycles, among others, to members of his constituency for re-electing him as their senator in the Feb 25 2023 polls. Ubah won the election on the platform of the Young People’s Party.

The event held in Nnewi. The items distributed also included grinding machines, sewing machines, power generating sets, gas cylinders, bags of rice and standing fans.

In his words, “This event is organized to thank people of my senatorial zone for their massive support during my campaigns, and for standing behind me during the February 25th election. It is because of the love you have for me that you did not allow me to be consumed in the tsunami of the OBIdient Movement that returned a majority of Labour Party (LP) candidates.

“It is because of the trust you have for me that I stand here before you as the only sitting National Assembly member from Anambra state that will be going back to Abuja. It is because of the goodwill I enjoy among you that you elected me as the first senator from Nnewi zone to win his second term bid. I am, indeed, grateful.

“I worked for you during my first term, and you rewarded me by re-electing me. This time around, I will work even harder to justify the trust you repose in me.”

The director general of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Mr Vin Onyeka, attributed Ubah’s victory to his services to his people.

According to him, “It was because of the goodwill he enjoys among our people that he was re-elected. When you work for your people, they will continue to support you. Anambra South senatorial district hired Senator Ubah, he delivered; this is why they re-elected him.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Ifeanyi Ubah is the only senator of the YPP ever in the Senate.