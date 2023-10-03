Senate Amends Standing Rules To Ban First Timers From Contesting As President, Deputy

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After a narrow escape from defeat at the hand of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari’s contest for the Senate presidency, the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate has amended its standing rule to ban first-time senators from contesting for its leadership positions.

The Senate rule book is its constitution which provides for how the upper house is governed beginning from the election of its principal positions.

Advertisement

Akpabio, a second-tenured senator emerged as Senate president in the June election but heavily bruised after Yari mounted a strong challenge.

In order to nip that in the bud, Akpabio’s men introduced an amendment on Tuesday which effectively banned any freshman from vying for the Senate and deputy Senate positions respectively.

In a motion titled, ‘Amendment of the Standing Orders of the Senate pursuant to Order 109 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022’, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, argued that, “There are a number of issues that require further Amendments to provide for the creation of additional Committees of the Senate in response to emerging developments that will enhance rules of procedure for sound legislative practice.

“These developments have made it imperative to further amend the Standing Orders of the Senal 2022 (as amended) occasioned by the creation of additional Senate Standing Committees and to have the functions and jurisdictions reflected in the Standing Orders of the Senate.

Advertisement

“The amendments have been circulated to Senators in accordance with Order 109 Rule 2 the Senate Standing Orders.

“Senator Bamidele further urged the Senate to “restrain first-time lawmakers from contesting for any of the presiding officers; Senate President and Deputy Senate President.”

Bamidele further stated that the Senate Standing Rule was amended on Saturday, August 5, 2023, to create new Committees and other sundry Amendments.

When it was put to vote, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to amend their rule to accommodate the prayers as moved by the Senate leader.

The Senate then amended 3 Section 2 and Subsections 1, 2 and 3.

Advertisement

The new rule in the Senate rule book states that “In determining the ranking, the following Order shall apply:

(i) senators returning based on the number of times re-elected;

(ii) senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and;

(iii) Senators elected as senators for the first time.”