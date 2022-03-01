Senate Approves Independent Candidates For Election, Rejects Mayor For Abuja

By Isuma Mark
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed a bill allowing for independent candidates to contest for elective positions.

The novel provision would allow for individuals to vie for elective positions without using any registered political party as a platform.

The red chamber passed the Bill number 58 but threw out a bill seeking diaspora voting for Nigerians during elections.

Another bill which seeks to provide for the election of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory was rejected by lawmakers who voted 62 YES, thus not meeting the two-third majority.


The proponents of the bill had sought for 73 votes to meet the requirements to pass the Bill but fell short after last minute intrigue when it all appeared positive.

Also, only 67 Senators voted YES instead of the required 73 for a bill seeking to ensure that a person who is a registered voter and resident in the FCT is appointed a Minister representing the FCT.

The bill failed to scale through, falling short of six votes.

