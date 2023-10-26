Senate Confirms Aliyu’s Appointment As ICPC Chairman 

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Musa Aliyu, as the new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had reported hpw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a letter written to the Senate on Wednesday, asked for the confirmation of Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The letter was addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read during the plenary session by the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

The upper legislative chamber on Thursday carried out the confirmation process after screening him and other nominees in a closed session, a deliberation that lasted nearly an hour.

After being confirmed, Aliyu addressed the Senate and outlined his commitment to changing the narrative in the fight against corruption, saying the commission will conduct proper investigations and not put people to shame unnecessarily.