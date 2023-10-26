Imo Ready To Partner With Tinubu On National Development — Uzodinma

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has declared the commitment of his government to work in synergy with President, Bola Tinubu.

The governor in a congratulatory message to the President after he (Tinubu) was affirmed winner of the election by the supreme court on Thursday said the proactive measure the president took is stirring the nations economy to the right direction.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his triumphant victory at the Supreme Court, securing his presidency in the recent general elections.

“I commend President Tinubu’s proactive measures in stirring the economy of our dear nation. Despite interim difficulties experienced by the people, Mr. President’s policies are designed to offer greater economic advantage on a long term basis. His dedication to national development is evident and we are confident in his ability to lead our great nation towards a brighter future.”

The governor affirmed that the state is committed to work with president to bring about unity.

“As a state, we are ready and committed to working hand in hand with Mr. President on this national assignment. Together, we can achieve progress, unity and prosperity for our beloved country. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will bring about positive change and growth on a national scale,” he added.

Uzodinma will test his popularity at the November 11 polls as he will compete against 16 candidates from other political parties.