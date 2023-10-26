Redirect Your Focus From Get-Rich-At-All-Cost Syndrome, EFCC Warns Students 

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned Nigerian students against the upsurge of get-rich-at-all cost syndrome.

The message was passed by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, through the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, when a delegation of students from Oloye Comprehensive College, Abuja, visited the corporate headquarters of the Commission, in Jabi, Abuja on a Study Tour.

The Chairman called on the youths to redirect their focus from the existing negative value systems; such as the get-rich-at-all-cost value system, materialist value system, and impunity to a more acceptable positive value system.

He said: “Instead of the get-rich-at- all- cost value system, we must embrace a value system of legitimate undertakings which emphasize hard work, industry, patience, waiting for your time.

“It is the get –rich- quick syndrome that is at the root of cybercrime and all manner of economic and financial crimes. Youths across the country must avoid wrong values so that they can develop a very sound and profound value system that will be good for them and for the society, for those who take shortcuts are always cut short.”

Olukoyede therefore called on youths across the country to embrace right value systems by refraining from internet-related crimes and other offences.