Senate Grants Financial Autonomy To State Assemblies, Judiciary, LG

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday voted for the proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution granting financial autonomy to state houses of assembly, judiciary and local governments.

In the electronic vote on the floor, 83 senators voted for financial autonomy to state houses of assembly and judiciary, while one senator voted against it.

92 senators voted in favour of the proposed amendment to the local government financial autonomy, while two senators voted against it.

RELATED
Nigeria

Breaking: House Of Reps Vote Against Life Pension For NASS Presiding Officers

The Red Chamber rejected a proposed amendment to change the name of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State to Gwul.

In the voting, 67 senators voted for the proposed change of name, while 28 voted against it.

The proposal failed to meet the required two-third membership.

For any vote to pass, it must meet two-third majority on the floor of the senate.

You might also like

Breaking: House Of Reps Vote Against Life Pension For NASS Presiding Officers

Court Convicts Three Youths For Internet Fraud In Oyo

NYSC: No Vaccination, No Entry To Public Offices – DG Tells Corps Members

Police Begin Enforcement Of Ban On Okada, Keke and Tipper Operations In Enugu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.