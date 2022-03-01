Senate Grants Financial Autonomy To State Assemblies, Judiciary, LG

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday voted for the proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution granting financial autonomy to state houses of assembly, judiciary and local governments.

In the electronic vote on the floor, 83 senators voted for financial autonomy to state houses of assembly and judiciary, while one senator voted against it.

92 senators voted in favour of the proposed amendment to the local government financial autonomy, while two senators voted against it.

The Red Chamber rejected a proposed amendment to change the name of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State to Gwul.

In the voting, 67 senators voted for the proposed change of name, while 28 voted against it.

The proposal failed to meet the required two-third membership.

For any vote to pass, it must meet two-third majority on the floor of the senate.