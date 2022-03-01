Breaking: House Of Reps Vote Against Life Pension For NASS Presiding Officers
Members of the House of Representatives have voted against a provision to pay life pension to presiding officers of the National Assembly.
The clause that would have allowed presiding officers life pension reads: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide Pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly; and for Related Matters and approve the recommendations therein.”
Details later.