Sex-Starved Abuja Pastor Sues Wife, Demands Refund Of N50,000 Bride Price

A cleric, Pastor E. Arizechi, applied for the annulment of his marriage to Mrs. Blessing A. before the Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja.

Arizechi accused his wife of denying him sex and beating him up. He also alleged that his wife and her daughter gotten out of wedlock had ganged up to beat him up and that she did not respect him.

The cleric said he had reported the matter to their family members, the church, and the district leaders in his church, but she allegedly remained adamant.

Arizechi alleged, “The Respondent has denied me my conjugal right as her husband.

“That since I married her, I only had intercourse with her just a few times because she will not allow me.”

The cleric added that to add insalt to injury, after he gives her money for food, she would not cook for him.

He then prayed the court for “order of this Hon. Court ordering that the customary marriage is void” and directing the wife to refund the N50,000 bride price he paid on her, and to vacate his house immediately their marriage is declared void.

However, when the matter came up before the three-man panel of the court led by Honorable Uchenna Cyprian Okwuonye, Arizechi informed the court that his church had intervened and he wanted to settle out of court.

His lawyer subsequently applied to withdraw the divorce case, and the court struck it out.