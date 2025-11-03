Sirika Didn’t Issue Contract Award Letter, Witness Tells Court

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness told an Abuja High Court that former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika did not issue any letter on the award of a contract.

The witness, Isaiah Yesufu, the Director of Compliance in the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), said this on Monday when Sirika’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, was cross-examining him.

Sirika is charged alongside his younger brother, Ahmad, and two companies, Al-Buraq Limited and Enginos Nigeria Limited, said to be owned by the former minister’s brother, with abuse of office, criminal breach of trust and use of position for gratification.

The anti-graft commission alleged that the former minister awarded various contracts to his younger brother to the tune of about N19.4bn.

The EFCC alleged that Sirika conferred an unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited, whose alter ego is his biological brother, Ahmad, by using his position to influence the award of a contract for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,345,586,500.

EFCC further alleged that the former minister used his position to influence the award of a contract for the establishment of a Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3.8bn.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the witness was cross-examined by Kanu Agabi, SAN, counsel to Sirika.

The witness said, “It is the duty of the permanent secretary to ensure that the execution of projects is within the procurement act.”

“The permanent secretary is liable in person for the breach of the Act.

” The minister is not a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTB), and the board’s decisions are not communicated to him for implementation

”I don’t have any confirmation to show that the minister gave approval for the decision of the board.”

Yesufu admitted that he made a statement at the EFCC, and he never mentioned the first defendant (Sirika)’s name.

He added that he was aware that any member of the tender board was indicted.

The witness said he was aware that the former minister was on trial because of a breach in the procurement proceedings.

”I know the first defendant did not participate in the board proceedings.

”He did not sign or issue any letter on the award of the contract,” he told the court.

At the instance of the 2nd defendant’s counsel, Ufut Okoya, Justice Suleiman Belgore adjourned until Dec 10 for the continuation of cross-examination.