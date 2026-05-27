Mateta Fires Palace To Historic Conference League Glory

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Crystal Palace made history on Wednesday night after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to win the UEFA Conference League final, securing the club’s first-ever major European trophy in their debut season on the continental stage.

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta emerged the hero for the Eagles after calmly finishing in the 51st minute to hand the South London side a famous lead that ultimately proved decisive in a tense encounter.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after halftime when Palace launched a swift attacking move that cut through the Spanish side’s defence before Mateta applied the finishing touch, sending thousands of Palace supporters into wild celebrations.

Yeremy Pino almost doubled Palace’s advantage minutes later after unleashing a stunning free-kick that rattled the crossbar with the goalkeeper completely beaten.

Despite late pressure from the Spanish outfit, Palace held firm defensively to seal a memorable victory and cap an extraordinary European campaign.

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The triumph marks a landmark moment in the club’s history, as Palace became one of the few teams to win a major European trophy in their maiden appearance in continental competition.

The night also marked an emotional farewell for manager Oliver Glasner, who bowed out in perfect fashion as it was his final game in charge of Crystal Palace.