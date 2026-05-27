Just In: Atiku Clinches ADC Presidential Ticket, Defeats Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 presidential election after securing a landslide victory in the party’s primary election.

The result of the nationwide exercise was announced on Wednesday night after collation.

According to the ADC, Atiku defeated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, to secure the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

A short statement giving a breakdown of Atiku’s victory said, “Atiku defeats Amaechi, Hayatudeen to secure ADC Presidential Ticket.”

The party disclosed that Atiku polled a total of 1,855,787 votes, while Amaechi garnered 509,397 votes and Hayatu-Deen secured 180,903 votes.

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ADC further stated, “Final result: Atiku 1,855,787, Amaechi 509,397, Hayatudeen 180,903. Total votes cast in the election: 2,546,457. Total party membership for the election: 3,113,599. Congratulations to Waziri Atiku.”

A further breakdown of the results showed that Atiku defeated Amaechi with a margin of 1,346,390 votes, while leading Hayatu-Deen by 1,674,884 votes.

The party commenced its presidential primary process on Monday with accredited members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory participating in the exercise.

The party reportedly made efforts to produce a consensus candidate but failed.

However, the three frontline aspirants reportedly refused to step down for one another, prompting the party to proceed with a direct primary election.

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Although an affirmation process was also considered at some point, ADC leaders eventually settled for the direct primary method, citing compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

Atiku’s emergence sets the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 presidential race.