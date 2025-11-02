Soludo Asks Trump: Should Africa Invade America Over Black Killings?

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says Killings In Nigeria Not Religious

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned threats of the United States President, Donald Trump, to invade Nigeria and wipe out the perpetrators of the alleged genocides of Christians.

“What are you coming to Nigeria to do? To beat the police man? The government or take over policing…,” Soludo said during Channels TV’s Sunday Politics monitored by THE WHISTLER in Awka, the state capital.

The United States president had declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) following over killings and persecution of Christians by Islamist terrorists.

Trump further threatened to stop all aid to Nigeria and invade the country if the government continues to allegedly tolerate the situation

Soludo, while reacting to the development, said the Nigerian government needs to respond with the facts in a “deeper conversation”, adding that America has the right of opinion about other countries within international law.

He said, “The role of the Nigerian government in protecting lives and properties, the record needs to be clear. I think it is a matter of conversation.

“As a country, America has its own rights to have its own views about what is going on elsewhere, but when it comes to what it does, I am sure it must also do what it does in terms of its own response within the realm of its own international law.

“But there is a deeper conversation. Our introspection about what goes on in the country. In this part of the world, Eastern Nigeria, it is not religious.

“People are killing themselves, Christians killing Christians, the people in the bushes are Emmanuel, Peter, John, all Christian names, and they have maimed and killed thousands of our youths, it has nothing to do with religion.

“Certainly, if Nigeria requests any assistance for the military, technology and hardware to deal with insurgency, then it is within Nigeria’s call.”

Citing America’s own challenges, Soludo said: “You have police men killing some blacks… I remember the black Lives Matter protest, and somebody will say maybe Africa should go and invade America because blacks are being killed, I am not quite sure because that is the way I see it.

“I think there is a need for deeper conversation. It must end in conversation, and I am sure the government of Nigeria will respond very robustly on behalf of Nigeria. Nigeria is such a big country, and the government is doing a whole lot to safeguard the country.”

The governor added, “In this part of the country, we are 95 per cent Christians, and around the southeast are Christians. The people in the bushes killing people bear Christian names; it is wider than the categorisation of Christians, Muslims.. Nigeria will overcome and it will end in conversation.”

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has long pushed for Nigeria to be designated as a CPC, as contained in its July 2025 report.

This led to the State Department finally designating Nigeria as a CPC in December 2020. The decision was later revoked by the State Department in 2021.

The USCIRF had identified two key issues, claiming that the country not only suppressed religious freedom, but tolerated violence by non-state actors and slowly reacting to terrorist operations against Christian and Muslim communities.

Another issue highlighted by the USCRIF is the state-sanctioned blasphemy laws, particularly in 12 states of Nigeria where the law used to persecute and imprison individuals for perceived insults to religion, had been enforced by the government.