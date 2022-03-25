Soludo Directs Workers Not To Observe IPOB’s Sit-At-Home On Mondays

The Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Friday, ordered workers in the state to stop observing the sit-at-home order on Mondays henceforth.

The order was given by the Indigenous People of Biafra last August to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is in the custody of the DSS in Abuja, and on trial for alleged jumping bail, treason and running a proscribed organisation.

Soludo, during his inauguration, said the sit-at-home order was killing the economy of the Southeast.

IPOB, through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the organization would collaborate with Soludo so far he does not work against the interest of the group.

Soludo’s directive reads in part, “Following the need to reposition the service for better performance and productivity, His Excellency, the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that henceforth, all public servants should report at their places of work every Monday as every other weekdays.

“Consequently, absence from work on Monday, or any other workday without any approval will be viewed as serious misconduct, which will attract appropriate sanctions. This directive takes immediate effect.”