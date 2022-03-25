World Cup 2022: Every Single Home In Ghana Will Feel The Impact If You Lose To Nigeria– Akufo -Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo, on Friday told the Ghanaian National team that Ghanaians will feel the impact if they are defeated by the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The President made the remarks while briefing the team on Friday evening.

Ghana and Nigeria are meeting in a two-leg encounter to book a place in the Quarter 2022 World Cup.

But the Ghanaian team who are hosting the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Komasi are less likely to win considering their last outing in the African Cup of Nations.

The 40,000 capacity stadium was full ahead of the match.

To boost the spirit of the black stars of Ghana, the President represented by the country’s Minister of Youth and Sport Mustapha Ussif told the players that the team stood the chance to win.

He described the team as the only army chosen out of the 30 million population to help the country qualify for the World Cup.

He said, “The only army that we can use to qualify out of the 30 million population are you guys. We are sending you to the battlefield to represent our dear country and every action that happens on the field, every single home in Ghana, the impact is going to be felt.

“And I can see I stand here looking into your faces that you are hungry to go there.”

Kurt Okrako, President Ghana Football Association, described the Super Eagles as ‘small boys pretending to be big boys’ ahead of the clash.

Okrako made the comment, feeling confident that the black stars would defeat the Nigerian team.

Okrako said, “Let’s go and do it. You can see here, we have the entire country behind you. Why must we fear any foe? Look at what is happening, guys let’s go and we can do it and we will do it. What we can give is to show passion, show commitment on the pitch and to stay with each other.

“When the journey is tough, encourage your colleague, because this is time to make our dear country great and strong.”