Soludo To Re-Engineer Anambra Education System With Employment Of More Teachers

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has revealed plans by it’s government to employ more teachers to the public primary and secondary schools across the state.

The governor made this known at the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Union held at Teacher’s House in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday.

Soludo assured the Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, of his administration’s plan to employ more special and qualified teachers to re-engineer the state education policies that will help improve the quality of learning.

The governor at the conference with the Theme, “Petrol Subsidy Removal: its impact on the teacher and learner, the way forward”, thanked the teachers for bringing both national and international laurels to the state.

Recall that Governor Chukwuma Soludo in a bid to end the era of schools without teachers and hospitals without medical personnel had within his first nine months in office recruited 5,000 qualified teachers and 350 medical personnel.