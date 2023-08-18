Niger: To Neuter Impending ECOWAS Invasion, Residents Begin Mass Army Recruitment

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As ECOWAS defence chiefs on Thursday sent the final warning that “it’s ready to invade Niamey,” residents in one of the poorest countries in the World, Niger, have urged the country’s military command to begin immediate recruitment into the army in order to effectively neuter and counter any likely invasion.

Although beset by years of armed fighters in one end and terrorist invasion in another, Niamey is holding out against increasing military and economic pressure from ECOWAS and key aid partners since the July coup in the landlocked west African country.

It has refused to vacate power and unwilling to engage in constructive negotiation since it sacked the democratically elected government.

This is despite its dire domestic situation that does not bode well for it should military confrontation break out.

Nigeria has a population that as at 2022 stood just above 27 million. It’s grappling with poverty, that many areas are under poverty siege or chronic poverty affliction.

It’s the second least-developed country with the United Nations saying two out of three live below the poverty line while more than 40% of the population earn less than CFA603 ($0.0017) a day.

Hunger is regarded as “extremely acute” in one of the counties with frequent military coups in West Africa.

It received aid including defence assistance from France, which had an army presence until the coup of 26 July.

But despite cuts in aid and threat of military invasion, Niamey has remained belligerent to any peaceful negotiation and has vowed that “there will be dire consequences for any invading (enemy) forces.”

Residents are now rushing to bolster the army leadership saying they are ready for the looming invasion and said the military authority does not need to embark on conscription as they are willing to swell the rank of the fighters.

“We do not give a damn about ECOWAS,” Omar Amadou, a Niamey resident, told newsmen, pointing out that, “ECOWAS has been tailor-made for the presidents in power. And we do not need it.”

Amadou stressed that, “Whether ECOWAS intervenes or not, Niger is ready for all options. We are ready. Whatever ECOWAS decides, we are ready,” the Associated Press quoted.

Already, as the ECOWAS standby force declared its readiness to invade, residents who have volunteered will on Saturday launch the recruitment drive.

The recruitment aims to swell the rank of Niger defence with an additional 200,000. Some will provide engineering assistance, medicare, feeding, logistics among others, the drivers said.

The initiative called Volunteers for the Defense of Niger, would be ready and would only deploy in the event the military authority needs help, said Bako, one of the drivers.

“It’s an eventuality. We need to be ready whenever it happens,” he said.

“Anyone over 18 can register and the list will be given to the junta to call upon people if needed”, Bako explained.

It’s not only the young men that have keyed into the recruitment drive but the elderly. Even though they may not physically join them in the warzone, they are providing both moral and spiritual guidance.

“My children and I love these soldiers, and I invite young people to join the army and develop our country, our villages,” Amadou Hawa, an elderly Niamey resident ssid after praying for God’s protection for them.

Residents say with western push for the military junta to either leave or be pushed out becoming a reality, open military confrontation may break out any moment despite spirited efforts across northern Nigeria for a thaw in relationship in order to avert war.

Yet Niamey residents support their military leader’s anti-negotiation stance which they term “imperialist motive,” and are willing to commit bodies for the defence of their country.