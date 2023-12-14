SON To Save $500m For Nigeria Through Energy Standards Implementation

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has said Nigeria will save an estimated $500m by implementing the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS).

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, stated this in Abuja at an awareness workshop on Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) with the theme ‘Promoting energy efficiency and non-toxic lighting through MEPPS compliance’.

The director general, who was represented by the Director, Laboratory Services of SON, Adewunmi Richards, noted that “Nigeria will save about 387 megawatts of power which is estimated at about half a billion dollars by implementing the MEPS as the world gradually shifts to clean energy.”

Speaking further, he noted that MEPS help to reduce energy consumption and the demand for electricity. This, he said is vital in the agency’s fight against climate change and the need to transition to renewable energy sources. By ensuring that products meet certain efficiency criteria, he said Nigeria can reduce the amount of energy wasted and lower carbon footprint.

He said, “MEPS drive innovation and competition among manufacturers. In order to meet the energy efficiency requirements, manufacturers must invest in research and development and improve the design of their products. This leads to the development of more advanced and efficient technologies, which benefits both consumers and the environment.

“MEPS also have economic benefits. By promoting energy-efficient products, governments create new market opportunities for manufacturers and stimulate job growth in industries related to energy efficiency. This not only supports the economy but also creates a more sustainable and resilient workforce.

“MEPS are regulations that set a minimum level of energy efficiency that a product must meet to be sold in the market. These standards are crucial in our efforts to reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and promote a sustainable future.

“The standards apply to a wide range of products, from appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions, to vehicles and building materials.

“By setting minimum energy efficiency requirements for these products, governments ensure that only energy-efficient options are available in the market,” the DG further explained

Earlier in her remarks, Dr Leslie Adogame, Executive Director at Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev) Nigeria said the NGO is willing to partner with the SON regulation of the lighting products containing mercury in line with the clean energy drive of the federal government.