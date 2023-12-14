Nigerian Procurement Process Encourages Corruption In Public Service – Reps Allege

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the House of Representatives alleged that procurement in public service abets corruption

The chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement, Hon Unyime Idem stated this at a budget defence session with the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), on Thursday in Abuja.

He also said that the National Assembly will amend the BPP Act to make it stronger, as part of efforts by the parliament to fight corruption in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, while noting that BPP has a role in ensuring good governance, said the agency would be empowered to function more effectively.

“The National Assembly is working on the amendment of the Public Procurement Act 2007 to reflect present day realities and to meet global best practices,” he said.

He also assured that the committee will collaborate with the BPP to ensure that the 2024 budget impacts positively on the citizens, as well as create wealth for the country.

Hon. Idem however promised that the committee will intensify its oversight functions, with the aim of strengthening the Bureau to build and sustain an efficient procurement system that meets international best practices.

“The Committee on Public Procurement has a vital role to play in the eradication of corruption in the country as most of the corruption cases in the country can be traced to procurement processes.

“While I commend the already existing cordiality, let me reiterate the need for continuous cooperation of the Bureau of Public Procurement to enable us work harmoniously to ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies observe due process, transparency and accountability in the procurement of goods and services to ensure that all taxpayers’ money are accounted for and spent judiciously,” he added.