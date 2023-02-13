South African President Reacts To ‘Lawless’ Protesters Who Besieged Private Residence Of Provincial Leader

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday took a swipe at over 100 protesters who stormed the private residence of KwaZulu-Natal Province Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

KwaZulu-Natal, KZN is the second most populated province in South Africa.

Local news reports that angry protesters stormed the premier’s private residence at night over the weekend decrying the premiership’s poor service delivery.

The development caught the eye of Ramaphosa who, in a statement on Monday, condemned the protesters’ intimidation of the premier’s family.

The President directed an immediate investigation into the incident.

“We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic.

“The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

“These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

“These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the KZN Community Safety Spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that the proper place to engage in peaceful protest is government offices.