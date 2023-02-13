INEC Warns Political Parties After Attack On Obi Supporters In Lagos

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned political parties and their supporters against attacks on opponents after some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were attacked by hoodlums during a campaign rally in Lagos State.

Obi’s supporters were allegedly attacked with machetes and other dangerous objects on their way to the Tafawa Balewa Square where the LP candidate held his campaign rally on Saturday.

Apparently reacting to the attack, INEC said it was aware of violent attacks on supporters of various political parties while calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“the Commission is concerned about violent attacks on supporters of political parties across the board, resulting in the loss of life in some cases. Let me once again appeal to Chairman and leaders of political parties to continue to call your candidates and supporters to order.

“I also call on the security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute anyone involved in violent conduct, including incendiary statements capable of inciting a breach of the peace,” Yakubu said during his meeting with political parties on Monday in Abuja.

No fewer than 74 persons were reported to have been injured in November when hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while leaving the palace of the Shehu of Borno for his campaign rally at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Last month, two persons were confirmed dead while several were left injured after a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikire, Osun State.