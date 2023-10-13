Southern Ijaw Headquarters Road Will Be Ready Next Year — Bayelsa Governor Diri Says

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that by next year, when the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road is completed, the people of Southern Ijaw will drive cars to their local government headquarters, Oporoma, for the first time.

Governor Diri stated this at the Ekowe community when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ibenanawei of the Bomo clan, King Joshua Igbugburu, and other paramount rulers of the kingdom who were in continuation of the governorship campaign ahead of the November 11 election.

He also said his administration would award the contract for the construction of the project’s next phase from Aguobiri to the Eniwari community.

“For us, Bomo clan is our home because this is not the first time we are coming for your royal blessings. You have been very kind to us.

“We came to receive your blessings as usual. You are one king who has held on to God firmly, and we want to continue to wish you a successful reign,” the governor was quoted as saying by Daniel Alabrah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor/Member, Publicity Directorate, Bayelsa PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

Diri stated that, “In almost four years of our administration, we have embarked on projects that touch lives, particularly the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road, which everyone is happy about. We needed to fast-track development of the state.

“When you give me your mandate for a second term, by next year, we will drive to Oporoma because that is the target given to us. Thereafter, we will also award the next phase of the project from Aguobiri to Eniwari community.”

The governor added that his passion for providing road infrastructure was borne out of the need to accelerate the pace of development of the state, particularly in the rural areas and improve the living standards of the people.

At the palace, Diri offered a scholarship to Princess Diseye Tombie to university level after the young girl did a beautiful presentation on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road and other projects of the Prosperity Administration.

In his remarks, the spokesman of the Bomo Council of Chiefs, Dr Sample Koko, commended the governor’s developmental strides and assured him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, of victory in the November 11 poll.

The duo received royal blessings from King Igbugburu and were each presented with a copy of the Bible.

Diri also laid the foundation of a new palace for the monarch.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign rally ground, the state’s helmsman expressed gratitude to the people for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage.

He disclosed that as part of the constituency’s projects for Ekowe, a 500KVA generator set was provided to light up the community.

“We are interested in your development, and we have demonstrated that through our legacy projects and programmes. During last year’s flood, we came here to sympathise with you and gave you support to alleviate your plight. But members of the opposition that are campaigning now, did you see them here?

“For five years that Timipre Sylva was governor of this state and his four years as Minister of State for Petroleum, did he think about you or the central senatorial road? Instead, he was in his comfort zone while we were there for you. So we expect you to reciprocate our gesture by giving us your mandate for another term.

Also, the Director General of the Bayelsa PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Mitema Obordor, urged the people to support the Diri and Ewhrudjakpo ticket because the governor has introduced a new political order that brought about peace, unity and development in the state.

Addressing chiefs, elders, women and youths of Igbomotoru federated communities 1 and 2, Diri said he had directed the installation of solar lights in the communities.

He further stated that the community’s town hall accommodating flood victims would be completed before the end of this month and that work on the approved concrete roads would commence soon.

Former House of Representatives member for Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Henry Ofongo, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Local Government, Nigeria Kia, and the Bayelsa Central PDP vice chairman, Wisdom Nathan, said the community had always supported PDP and it will be the same on November 11.

At Peremabiri, Diri stressed the need for the people to work with the government to promote peace and good governance.

The campaign trail also visited Opuama and Eniwari communities.