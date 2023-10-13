We Will Leverage Expertise Of ICAN To Achieve Inclusive Growth– FG

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has stated that accountants play a critical role in achieving inclusive growth in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said this during the 53rd Annual Accountants’ Conference hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Advertisement

He said his government was determined to build a better Nigeria by leveraging the training and expertise of chartered accountants.

The President, through his Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a chartered accountant, asserted that “accountants should play a role in inclusive development for the benefit of the nation.”

He assured that the government would continue to hold robust discussions with ICAN on reform measures that would promote equitable development.

Dr. Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, President of ICAN, stated in his opening remarks that government plays a significant role in driving economic growth, emphasizing that such development must be inclusive in order to be truly beneficial.

Advertisement

He argued that “only accountants can ensure inclusive economic development.”

He urged the Federal Government to implement macroeconomic and fiscal reforms to address the nation’s current difficulties of poor infrastructure, weak and ineffective institutions, a poor public financial management system, and inadequate health care services.

Okwuosa applauded the Federal Government for the recent economic reforms, but emphasized that the country’s economic changes should lead to economic development.

He emphasized the qualities of successful economic policies such as employment creation, industrial growth facilitation, and long-term development in health, education, and agriculture, among others.

He praised the government’s strong economic reforms thus far and expressed hope that they will lead to long-term progress.

Advertisement

Also speaking, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, stated that people are living in poverty due to poor health, poor living standards, poor nutrition, and lack of jobs.

“Today, it’s not only a problem of tax collections for expenditures but more importantly, how we use the tax collected for the growth of the nation,” he said.