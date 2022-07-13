Sowore Contradicts INEC On Submission Of AAC Candidates List

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has said that the party has submitted over 60 candidates particulars to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Sowore was reacting to the Commission’s disclosure on Wednesday that AAC and the New Nigeria People’s Party were yet to upload a single nomination for governorship and state assembly candidates to its portal.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, further advised the affected parties to do the needful and ensure that they upload their list of candidates by July 15 deadline.

“The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date,” Okoye said.

Speaking on the development, Sowore claimed in a video posted on his Facebook page that INEC was not providing correct information about AAC.

He said,” Ladies and gentlemen, we are just reacting to INEC that our political party, Action African Congress hasn’t submitted its candidate. To be very clear, this has nothing to do with the presidential candidate and his vice.

“That has been submitted and resolved and their names have been published all across the country in INEC offices in the states. So we’re just trying to let you know that this is not correct, we have submitted over 60 candidates across Nigeria who are going to be running for election under the banner of AAC.

“So there is nothing to panick about and we hope that INEC will take note of this and contact us in advance or check their records before they go public in saying AAC hasn’t submitted candidates name; some insinuated this to mean that the presidential candidate of AAC hasn’t submitted his name on INEC’s portal, it has been resolved and new candidates have also been sent to INEC.

” Infact, I was at INEC’s office today with the secretary of the party to meet with the Director in charge of political parties. Please do not panick over this, our candidates have been submitted to INEC portal.”