Spanish FA President Who Kissed Female Striker, Hermoso Under Fire As FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) who kissed Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales had kissed the striker during the medal ceremony after the country’s 1-0 Women’s World Cup victory over England on Sunday.

The Spanish FA however, began to investigate the president on Tuesday over the incident.

FIFA on Thursday said it has opened a disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish FA boss.

FIFA reiterated “its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.”

In a post on social media, Hermoso initially said she “didn’t like” the kiss.

But the FA released a statement on her behalf which she described the kiss as “spontaneous.”

Rubiales initially called his critics “idiots.”

He later issued an apology on Monday but is still facing calls to resign.

Hermoso said in a joint statement on Wednesday, “My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.

“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable.”