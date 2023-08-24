Abuja-Lokoja Road Project Poorly Done—Works Minister

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed displeasure with the construction of the Abuja-Lokoja road project.

Advertisement

This is just as he said that the road he constructed as Governor of Ebonyi has a life expectancy of 50 years.

The former Governor revealed this after his visit to Abuja-Lokoja Road.

He made the revelation in relation to the quality of roads constructed in the country on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

Umahi noted that the roads constructed in the country were of low quality, which must be properly maintained to reduce the frequency of road accidents.

He said, “When I was on the Abuja-Lokoja road, I noticed that some of the projects, while you are still on the roads, have gone bad.

Advertisement

“I also discovered that the asphalt was flowing. And if you enter that road with speed, that is the end of such a person.

“I did 3,500 kilometers of concrete road in Ebonyi State, and it is maintenance-free. For 50 years, you will not maintain it.

“But I promise Nigerians with the directive of his excellency, the President, that any roads we do with our new technology – 50 years, nobody is going to maintain it.”

The Works Minister also described the cost of road projects as being too high adding that he would do all he could to ensure Nigerians get value for money.

“We have to begin to look at figures and prioritize our needs in this country, so the money will be saved and money will be rightly spent in our tenure.

Advertisement

“How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction.

“We are looking at the figures but it looks like a lot of contractors are not willing, but I will make them make the change as we are all engineers.

“I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the President will give out the money.”