Appeal Court Loses Judge Who Granted Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Access To Election Materials

Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh of the Court of Appeal has passed away at the age of 65.

Ikyegh, a native of Benue State, led the panel that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the legal teams of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

His death was confirmed to THE WHISTLER by Mrs Josephine J. Ekperobe, a registrar of the Court of Appeal.

“A deeply painful loss. May his beloved soul rest in peace. Amen,” stated Ekperobe.

Ikyegh graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1980.



He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Benue State on March 27, 1991, before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2010.

In 2019, Ikyegh was part of the 5-man panel that presided over the presidential election petition between Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The panel dismissed Atiku’s case for lacking in merit.