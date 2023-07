Tinubu To Present Ministerial List To Senate On Wednesday

After over 45 days, President Bola Tinubu has informed the Senate that the list of ministerial nominees shall be presented on Wednesday.

The president has by law 60 days to present his list of ministers

This was disclosed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal on Tuesday during plenary.

He was sworn in on May 29.

The list of ministers, THE WHISTLER gathered, may be a one per state list to include the FCT and the 36 states