Edo Deputy Speaker Blames Sabotage For Power Delays In Constituency

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The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Osamwonyi Atu, has attributed delays in the provision of electricity in parts of his constituency, including Abudu, to persistent infrastructure vandalism.

‎‎Speaking to journalists in Benin on Monday, Atu, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, said efforts to address the long-standing power challenge in about seven communities, which he noted has lasted over 15 years, are ongoing but have been hindered by sabotage.

‎“I promised during my campaign that, by the grace of God, we would bring light and other development to our communities.

‎‎”Though my tenure is not up to three years, l have started the project, but we are facing constraints. While working, some individuals vandalise the cables,” he said.

‎Also, the Benin South Regional Head of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Henry Dafe, confirmed that the project began in 2025 and was nearing completion when thieves vandalised the copper wires, lightning arrester and galvanized pipes.

‎‎”The vandalism caused a severe setback to the project because it had been due for commissioning in December last year,” Edafe noted.

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However, Atu assured constituents of his commitment to the recommended work on the project to fulfil his campaign promises before the end of his tenure.

‎‎He also described his scorecard as “verifiable,” insisting he has executed projects across all wards in his constituency.

‎‎“There is no ward that I have not touched in terms of projects. I told my people to speak if I had not delivered, and they confirmed the projects were there,” he said.

Some of his projects listed include the construction and renovation of schools, the provision of boreholes, the installation of street and solar lights, and the construction of community halls.

‎He specifically mentioned interventions in Abudu, Igbanke and other communities, including industrial boreholes and education support initiatives.

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‎“I have awarded over 100 scholarships, even before becoming a member of the Assembly. Beneficiaries are in institutions like the University of Benin and other tertiary institutions,” he said.

‎He added that some of the beneficiaries of his scholarship schedule have graduated, while others are still in school under fully funded arrangements covering tuition, accommodation and other expenses.

‎“All these projects are verifiable. I will continue to give back to my people as long as I am in office,” he said.

‎‎The deputy speaker, who represents Orhionmwon East Constituency, also accused opposition elements of attempting to cause unrest during his recent re-election flag-off.

‎‎“Some members of the opposition tried to be funny by bringing a protest to our rally. We do not believe in violence. We engaged them, but they were ready to fight while we were not,” he said.

‎‎According to him, the situation was peacefully managed, and the flag-off proceeded successfully.

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“My supporters were happy, especially the youths, except for those from the opposition,” he said.