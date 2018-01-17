Leicester Boss Hails Super Eagles Striker

Leicester City manager Claude Puel hailed Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho, after the Nigerian’s superb display in the Emirates FA Cup against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old struck either side of the break to seal a 2-0 win for the Foxes and secure a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Nigerian international also made history becoming the first player in English football history to have a goal awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) system with his second strike on the night.

The former Manchester City forward now has a total of 3 goals in 13 games in all competitions this season for the Foxes.

“Iheanacho showed a good attitude, worked hard for his teammates and got between the lines. His first goal showed a lot of quality and the second was a fantastic move between him and Mahrez,” Puel said during his post-match interview.

“I was happy for his game. He played a complicated goal with quality. The second goal was fantastic, and it’s a good reward for him and the team.

“We needed to manage the game and put things right from the first match. I was pleased with the players that came into the team – they played some good moves, quickly, especially second half,” Puel added.

Following the victory, Puel’s men will now face Peterborough United at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday 27 January.

City return to English Premier League action on Saturday, to face Watford at the King Power Stadium.