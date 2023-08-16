Female Evangelist Dies In Abia Hotel After Marathon Sex With Bishop

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government has arrested the General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministeries (City of Miracles)Located in Obikabia Junction Aba , Abia State after a married female Evangelist and mother of five identified as “Evangelist Happiness”who lodged with him at Jubilee Guest House Ovom, Ogborhill was found dead in the hotel room.

According to Police sources, the incident happened around 11pm, on Saturday 12th August 2023, after the Bishop who booked the room with her absconded after deceiving the receptionist that he was going to buy food at that time of the night.

According to the source, the manager of the Hotel who suspected foul play immediately reported to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around 1am on Sunday morning.

When officers of the Nigerian Police went to the hotel, the woman was lying naked with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.

THE WHISTLER gathered that when her Phone was opened , it was discovered that the woman and mother of Five Children is a member of the Agape Evangelical Ministries Incorporated founded by Bishop Timothy Otu and they have been having romantic relationship and discussion via text messages which were seen by the Police.

Investigations revealed that the woman died during the marathon sex with the Bishop.

The Police Officers traced the Bishop to his Church at Obikabia Junction, attended his Sunday Service and arrested him.

He preaching about repentance and was allowed to finish his sermon when he was arrested.

He is currently being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station Obingwa.

The late Evangelist Happiness who is a mother of Five hails from Umuatakawom in Obingwa while her husband was at work in Bayelsa State when the ugly incident happened.