Strike: Ignore Resumption Directive, ASUU, Other Unions Tell EKSU Staff

The three major workers unions at the Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti have directed their members to disregard the notice of resumption issued by the management.

The management of the university had in a statement on Monday evening directed workers and students to resume today, Tuesday for academic activities.

The unions are: Academic Staff Unions of Universities; Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities; National Association of Academic Technologists and Non Academic Staff Union.

The unions in a joint statement by their leadership known as JAC III, directed the lecturers and other workers to disregard the management notice of resumption.

The JAC III in the statement by Mr Temidayo Azeez Aguda said the management could not force them to resume because the strike was called by workers and not the management.

The statement read, “This serves to inform the distinguished members of our unions that only the leadership of our unions can give directives to members and not the management.

“All members should please note that the strike continues. Management didn’t declare any strike hence it can’t call off what it didn’t declare.

Even the branch leadership can’t call off the ongoing nationwide strike.”

Aguda directed workers to stay back home and await further directive by leadership of the unions.

Also, the ASUU-EKSU Chairman, Dr Kayode Arogundade and the secretary, Dr Daniel Ogunwale in a separate statement made available on Tuesday described the actions of the university management as political decision because of the June 18 governorship election.

The statement reads, “ASUU EKSU wishes to use the medium to announce to the general public that mandating the re-opening of the University is purely political and EKSG is not ready to attend to the demand of the University. Also, it is worth noting that ASUU-EKSU Executives Members have been receiving threats from various government agents and the university management.

“In view of this, the general public is hereby notified and put on alert to the threats, that if any harm is inflicted on any member of the ASUU-EKSU Executives, the Ekiti State government and University management should be held responsible.

The students themselves should be aware of the insincerity of those parading themselves as their leaders whose only interest is their temporary benefit from whichever government is in power, we are equally aware of the antics of insignificant lecturers playing political harlotry with the destiny of the majority of our members. We are watching and they shall be brought to book soonest.

“All academic staff of Ekiti State university are therefore directed to stay off their duty post as the current strike action is comprehensive and total. Members are to be on the lookout for further directives.”

The management had explained that it arrived at the decision to reopen the university because the school had lost grounds to strikes.