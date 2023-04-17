Sudan: Conflict Kills Over 90 As Govt Vows To Continue Airstrikes Against ‘Rebels’ Despite Ceasefire Calls

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces has vowed to continue airstrikes against the “rebel” paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), defying calls for a ceasefire by the African Union, AU.

Advertisement

As of Monday, there were explosions in the Sudanese capital Khartoum with relevant authorities saying over 90 persons have been killed in the conflict.

In a statement cited by the Sudan News Agency, the government warned the media from reporting the developments from a biased point of view.

“Some media mouthpieces of the rebel militia broadcast many lies to mislead public opinion.

“The operational situation so far in the capital includes limited clashes around the perimeter of the General Command and the center of Khartoum.

“The armed forces are in complete control of all their headquarters, and there is no truth to what is being circulated about the enemy’s seizure of the leadership, the guest house, or the presidential palace.

Advertisement

“Our Air Force carried out strikes against a number of hostile targets, and this will continue until the liquidation of the last pocket of the rebel militia in the capital, where it began to carry out sporadic looting and looting under threat of the property of defenseless citizens,” the Sudan government stated on Monday.

The ongoing conflict between the armed forces and paramilitary groups is in defiance of the recommendation adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) and updated on Monday.

The AU called for an immediate ceasefire and political solution.

The AU communique partly reads, “Calls for an immediate ceasefire by the two parties without conditions, in the supreme interest of Sudan and its people in order to avoid further bloodshed and harm to innocent civilians; to protect civilians especially women and children; and to provide humanitarian support to civilians caught up in the conflict;

“Demands the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences as a means to promoting stability, and respecting the wishes of the people of Sudan for restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and freedom.”