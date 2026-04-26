YABATECH Students Unveil Electric Tricycle, AI Delivery Platform

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, have developed an electric tricycle and an AI-powered food delivery platform to tackle transport, energy and logistics challenges.

The projects were unveiled during an institutional innovation showcase, where students presented solutions addressing Nigeria’s mobility constraints, rising fuel costs and inefficiencies in urban delivery systems.

The Deputy Registrar, Centre for Communication Information and Public Relations, Mr Adekunle Adams, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Adams said the initiatives reflected the institution’s commitment to practical learning, adding that students were encouraged to create solutions with real-world impact.

He said Higher National Diploma Mechanical Engineering students, led by Chukwuma Chisom, developed the electric tricycle, which emerged the overall best innovation.

According to him, the project demonstrated technical ingenuity and teamwork, earning commendation from evaluators for its relevance to Nigeria’s transport and energy needs.

Advertisement

He said the team converted a petrol-powered TVS tricycle into a fully electric vehicle to reduce fuel dependence, cut transport costs and promote eco-friendly mobility.

Adams noted that the innovation could support the transition to cleaner energy while offering a cheaper alternative for commercial transport operators.

He explained that the students replaced the combustion engine with a 72-volt, 4-kilowatt brushless direct current motor, smart controller and lithium battery system.

He added that the configuration improves energy efficiency, reduced noise pollution and lowered maintenance requirements compared with conventional petrol-powered tricycles.

Adams said the prototype delivered about 45 kilometres per charge, while a proposed commercial model was projected to cover nearly 200 kilometres daily.

Advertisement

He said the extended range model was designed for commercial viability, particularly for intra-city transport and last-mile connectivity services.

He noted that another highlight was an AI-powered food delivery ecosystem by student innovator Uba Mathew, aimed at improving meal recommendations and logistics.

According to him, the platform leverages artificial intelligence to personalise user experience, streamline vendor operations and optimise delivery routes.

He said the system could benefit small food vendors by increasing visibility, improving order management and enhancing customer satisfaction.

According to him, the platform integrates customer reviews, predictive demand systems and rider performance evaluation to enhance accountability and service quality.

Adams added that the innovation addressed inefficiencies in existing delivery services, particularly delays, poor coordination and lack of performance tracking.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, YABATECH Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, urged youths to embrace creativity and technology, stressing that innovation is vital to economic growth.

Abdul emphasised the importance of skills development, urging students to align their ideas with national priorities and global technological trends.

He reiterated the institution’s support for innovation-driven education, noting that such initiatives position graduates for entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.