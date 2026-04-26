Kwara LGA Seeks Direct Allocation Of Security Votes

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The Offa Security Committee in Kwara has called for direct allocation of security votes to local governments, saying the current structure has left communities overstretched amid rising security threats.

A member of the committee, retired AVM Abdul-Ganiyu Olabisi, made the call on Sunday.

He spoke against the backdrop of renewed attacks in some parts of Kwara North and Kwara South.

Olabisi said several communities had come under severe attacks in recent times, resulting in loss of lives and displacement of residents, thereby putting pressure on locals to resort to self help.

He noted that while many communities had stepped up efforts to support security agencies, lack of government funding remained a major constraint.

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“As first responders to any breach of security, communities have a critical role to play.

“However, this responsibility cannot be sustained without government support,” he said.

The retired senior officer disclosed that Offa community had established a vigilance structure to complement security agencies through intelligence gathering and patrol operations, using limited arms permitted by law.

According to him, the initiative funded entirely by contributions from well-meaning individuals, takes care of salaries, vehicles, motorcycles, fueling and other logistics.

“Monthly, the community spends over N10 million on security operations without any form of government support.

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“This is not sustainable,” he told NAN.

Olabisi stressed that the primary responsibility of government remained the protection of lives and property, urging the authorities to match calls for community participation with concrete financial backing.

He explained that such a framework would enhance transparency and accountability in the use of security funds, while also improving the capacity of local communities to respond to threats.

“There is an urgent need for government to allocate security votes directly to local governments to support community-based security initiatives.

“If security votes are channelled directly to local governments, it will strengthen grassroots security and ensure timely response to incidents within communities,” he said.

Olabisi also expressed concern over the slow pace of efforts to establish state police, noting that while the initiative was commendable, it could take years to fully implement.

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He added that empowering communities financially would not only improve their defensive capacity but also deter criminal elements from exploiting vulnerable areas.

“We cannot wait for years while communities are under attack.

“Immediate intervention through direct funding is necessary.

“Once communities are better equipped and organised, it will significantly reduce the ease with which attackers operate,” he said.