Kano Police Set Up Special Unit To Combat Violent Crimes

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The Kano State Police Command has established a specialised Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to tackle rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

The command assured that the unit’s operations will be guided by discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights.

The Kano Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu-Bakori, gave the assurance as the command formally announced the creation of the unit in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police and in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

According to the statement, the VCRU is a specialised, intelligence-driven tactical unit designed to address violent crimes across the state decisively.

“The VCRU is established to respond to, suppress, investigate, and prosecute all cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and related violent crimes through strictly intelligence-driven approaches,” the PPRO said.

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He noted that the formation of the unit underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to professional, effective, and accountable policing capable of earning public trust.

Haruna-Kiyawa further revealed that officers deployed to the unit underwent rigorous vetting processes, alongside mandatory training in human rights and professional conduct, in line with global best practices.

The Command also appointed a VCRU State Media Liaison Officer, while also making provisions for a dedicated public complaints hotline and a physical complaints desk at the unit’s operational base. These channels, he said, will be publicised for easy access.

“All complaints will be acknowledged and responded to within 24 hours,” he assured.

The PPRO called on residents to support the initiative by providing timely and credible information on criminal activities, stressing that community cooperation remains vital to the success of the unit.

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He added that the Command would provide regular updates on the activities and achievements of the VCRU as part of its transparency drive.

“The VCRU represents our renewed commitment to intelligence-led, professional policing that respects the rights of all citizens. It is indeed a new dawn in crime prevention, management, and control,” Adamu-Bakori stated.

He further pledged personal oversight of the unit’s operations, saying, “I take personal responsibility for its conduct, performance, and public image. I call on all residents of Kano State to cooperate with and support the VCRU. Together, we will make Kano safer.”