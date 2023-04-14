Supplementary Polls: NSCDC CG Advises Civil Defence Personnel To Defend National Interest

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the supplementary elections in some states of the country in 2023, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned personnel of the corps to be neutral during the elections.

He also directed that adequate deployment of personnel be made to forestall any breach of peace.

Audi explained that due to the peculiarity of the supplementary elections, it is expedient that measures be put in place in all the 2,660 polling units, 185 Local Government Areas in the country to guarantee its success amidst concerns for conclusive elections.

He directed that personnel must wear the toga of patriotism and work in collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring effective management of the elections.

A statement on Friday from Olusola Odumosu, spokesman of the corps quoted the DG as saying, “A peaceful atmosphere and a secure environment devoid of tension, acrimony or any electoral malpractices is sacrosanct to the success of the elections.

“Ensure that you remain neutral, apolitical, and unbiased and on no account must you be seen working for any politician or party, but only for national Interest,” CG said.

He directed all the State Commandants in the affected areas to identify black spots, volatile points or polling units and deploy personnel and equipment effectively to prevent any unfortunate occurrence.

He warned that any personnel caught in any electoral fraud or activities inimical to the Image of the Corps should consider himself or herself dismissed as the Corps will not condone or harbour any criminal elements within its fold.

He charged all eligible voters to go out en-masse to vote for the candidates of their choice in a lawful and orderly manner or have themselves to blame, warning that officers and men have been mandated to deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt or scuttle the election process.

He further advised political actors to display good spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the election, stating that, election is not a do or die affair and no political office is worth the blood of any Nigerian.