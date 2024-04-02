Suspected Cultist Nabbed With Hidden AK-47 In Anambra

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A suspected cultist has been nabbed with an Ak-47 rifle hidden in a bag in Anambra State, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a release in Awka.

He said the suspect, on sighting the police, took to his heels and was chased until he was caught and overpowered.

He said, “When the bag was searched, it was found to contain an AK-47 rifle with breech No. 25008266. Search of database has shown that it was not among firearms on charge to Anambra State Command.”

The suspect, he said, on interrogation, said the weapon was procured for a showdown with a rival cult group.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending police officers for the feat, directed that investigation be widened to bring to book all those connected with the arms trafficking, including an alleged financier abroad who provided funds for the purchase.